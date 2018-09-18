Top singer Catherine to perform at cathedral this weekend

Don’t miss a celebrity recital taking place this weekend at Derby Cathedral and featuring Derbyshire’s very own world-renowned classical singer Catherine Wyn-Rogers.

The performance is called An Evening Of Song and is to be held on Saturday, September 22, from 7.30pm.

Catherine Wyn-Rogers has enjoyed a prestigious career, including performances at La Scala in Milan, the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, New York’s Metropolitan Opera, as well as singing as a soloist at The Last Night of the Proms. She has also appeared frequently on recordings over the years.

She will be accompanied by the talented young pianist James Baillieu and the programme features performances of works including a Handel aria, an extract from Wagner’s Das Rheingold, Shakespeare songs and music from Gershwin.

Tickets are available from www.celebrityrecital.co.uk or from www.derbybachchoir.com

You can also call 01332 344842. They are priced at £20 (reserved) in the central aisle, or £16 (balcony or outer aisles).