Top Irish sounds as band plays at Uppertown Social Centre

Uppertown Social Centre, near Ashover, specialises in top Irish music and on Saturday, December 1, arguably the best Irish country band based in Manchester will be playing there.

Pat Jordan and Finian’s Rainbow are hugely popular wherever they perform across the British Isles and Ireland, with a wide range of songs drawn mainly from Irish rock and roll and the rich tapestry of Irish traditional music.

Pat Jordan, originally from County Wicklow, has been a successful singer on the music scene for many years.

He is accompanied by his band Finian’s Rainbow providing top entertainment for all ages. The band includes Pat on lead vocals, Steve Flynn on guitar and vocals and Kieran Towey on keyboards.

Their most recent album is It’s Good To Be Alive.

It is sure to be another great Irish night at Uppertown, so if you’d like to be there, then contact Eddie for information and tickets on 01246 590502 or 07966 154798. Tickets are priced at £13 including supper.

Pictured is Pat Jordan of Finian’s Rainbow