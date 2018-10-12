Tina Turner tribute show tickets on sale

Tina Turner fans can prepare to be blown away when brand new show What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives at Derby Arena on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Tickets are now on sale for this joyous new show celebrating the music of the incredible Tina Turner.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

In this new touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full ten-piece live band.

Speaking about playing Tina Turner, Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It? This is going to be a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage. I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that will travel all over the UK and celebrate everything about her is an amazing opportunity and one I’m really looking forward to.”

Tickets can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk