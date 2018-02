The Albany Piano Trio will be performing at the latest Derby Chamber Music recital.

They will be in action on Friday, March 2, from 7.30pm, at the Multi-Faith Centre, at the University of Derby’s Kedleston Road campus.

They will be performing The Orchid And Its Hunters, a commission by Judith Bingham, plus works by Beethoven, Bloch and Ravel.

For more details, go to www.derbychambermusic.org