The Derbyshire Singers and Thoresby Band team up for festive concert

Enjoy a Christmas cracker of a concert.

The Derbyshire Singers, Thoresby Band and bass singer Tim Mirfin will be performing at Highfields School, Matlock, on December 16.

Seasonal songs and music will feature in the candlelit concert.

Members of the audience can either bring their own party food or order the set buffet meal, and bring their own wine and soft drinks. Tickets (£18.50 – with buffet £27.75 –

includes programme and entry to raffle) must be booked in advance. Booking forms from Robert Young Florists on Crown Square Matlock or on the website

www.derbyshiresingers.org . Guests are asked to arrive by 6.45pm.