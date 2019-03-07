The Blues Band play live in Chesterfield on 40th anniversary tour

Music legends The Blues Band are celebrating their 40th anniversary together on a tour which hits Chesterfield this week.

The band originally got together for fun and a bit of beer money and then found themselves with whole new careers on their hands.

Fronted by Paul Jones, the group have released around 20 albums including the current release Few Short Lines.

Their show at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel tomorrow (Friday, March 8) will give fans an opportunity to see why these musicians have earned a reputation as some of the finest exponents of the blues.

During the past 35 years the band have played all around the world in venues ranging from intimate clubs through to civic halls and theatres, and have wowed festival audiences in many countries - including headline appearances at Glastonbury.

Tickets for the Chesterfield show cost £24.70. To book, call 01246 345222


