Talented young musicians to play at The Crossing

The Crossing Church and Centre in Worksop is to play host to a concert on Saturday, September 22 by Doncaster Youth Stageband.

Formed in 1973 by John Ellis, DYJA (Doncaster Youth Jazz Association) has achieved an enviable musical reputation in the UK and abroad through its constituent bands.

On September 22, at The Crossing, there is an opportunity to hear the largest of the DYJA bands – the Doncaster Youth Stageband – which features the youngest performers in DYJA.

This band is the stepping stone to take the young musicians into the higher level bands who have achieved awards and acclaim with performances for the BBC, and at venues including Buckingham Palace, the Royal Albert Hall and in New York.

Passionate about music education and jazz, DYJA provides specialised individual tuition, instrumental master classes, ensemble workshops and performance opportunities via 3 ensembles for young musicians from a range of backgrounds and abilities and its Alumni ensemble consists of mainly professional DYJA graduate musicians.

DYJA teachers are all fully qualified professional musicians with a passion for educating young people at the Doncaster Jazz Centre and all staff and Chaperones are DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) assessed to work with young people.

The association is managed by an executive board including pro-active parents, musicians, public and private sector professionals.

The Worksop concert starts at 7.30pm. Doors open at 6.45pm. All adult tickets are £8, under 16s £4 from the Welcome Desk or you can order from 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

See www.musicatthecrossing.co.uk for more.