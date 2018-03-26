Talented quartet to perform in Duffield recital

Music at Duffield presents a performance by the Astaria String Quartet on Saturday, April 21.

The recital in the main hall at The Ecclesbourne School starts at 7.30pm (7pm doors open).

Inspirational and innovative, the Astaria String Quartet were awarded an ‘Arts4All’ Grant from the National Lottery to study with the distinguished chamber musician Gábor Takács-Nagy in Geneva and were also awarded a bursary to attend the prestigious International Musicians Seminar Prussia Cove.

They have recorded their first album, Fiesta, a celebration of Spanish and Latin American music, which includes compositions by Turina, Villa-Lobos and a first recording of the Tango Ballet by Piazzolla for string quartet.

Most recently they have also recorded music by Clement Jewitt.

Tickets are priced adult £15, concession £14, student £7.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from John Norreys on 01332 841503 and also online at www.musicatduffield.com