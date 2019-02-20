Talented Bolsover singer Anthony is going places

Songwriter Anthony Parsons has just returned from a tour around the US where he performed in front of rock legends AC/DC– not bad for a bloke from Bolsover who doesn’t think he can sing.

Though the 29-year-old has always been musical, playing the keyboard and guitar as a child, he never believed he had any substantial talent as a singer – until a chance video uploaded to YouTube thrust him into the public eye.

The first video Anthony uploaded was a cover version of K’naan’s Wavin’ Flag in 2010, which has been viewed more than 23,000 times.

More videos followed – including a cover of Collin Raye’s Love Me, which has amassed 100,00 views.

Anthony quickly gained a reputation for making songs of his own and was later spotted by US talent scout Laurie Louongo and producer Steve Luongo who whisked him away to the States.

While in America, Anthony performed with the band Torque, including a gig with AC/DC in the audience.

He said: “I honestly didn’t think I could even sing.

“I was kind of just testing the waters with the YouTube video and was surprised to get such supportive feedback from people.

“They seemed to like my singing so I bought some equipment and made more videos, then I got picked up by the guys in America.”

Returning home, Anthony’s live shows have done so well he has dropped his job as a security guard to pursue music full-time. He is heavily influenced by Maroon 5 and Olly Murs, due to his love of upbeat pop music with a deeper, underlying message.

“I like to keep it cheerful but everyone has a story,” he said.

“As a songwriter your experiences will always come through in your music, and they’re often quite dark most of the time, it’s not something you can help.”

Anthony has featured on the radio both in the UK and USA.

He released his first single I’ll Be in December, wth follow-up single Fall for You launched on February 12.

His music is available to download on all digital music platforms.

Visit his Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthonyParsonsMusic or search Anthony Parsons on YouTube.