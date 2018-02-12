Sounds of America come to Crich this weekend

The Grahams can be seen giving a concert on February 17 at the Crich Glebe Field Centre, from 7.30pm.

The highly-rated Nashville-based Americana band blend deeply personal, emotive, and powerful lyrics, with powerful harmonies from the Deep South. This is a show to thrill and delight.

Drawing on influences like Leadbelly and Woody Guthrie, the Grahams are a treat for all fans of American roots folk music, introducing their songs with explanations and banter makes the gig so intimate that, by the end, you will feel as though you have known them all your life.

Their music has been described as soulful bluegrass with hints of early Americana, adding colours from traditional folk and country blues, with an infectious blend of storytelling that results in songs of love, loss, yearning, and life as seen from the rural, less travelled roads of America.

Originally from NYC, husband and wife Alyssa and Doug Graham are now based in Nashville, Tennessee, and have spent nearly all their lives exploring music together. They have combined their love of adventure with a desire to build on foundations laid by their musical predecessors.

Their first song-crafting expedition was a year-long trip along the Mississippi’s Great River Road, stretching 3,000 miles from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, and resulted in their acclaimed debut album Riverman’s Daughter. For their follow up, Glory Bound, they rode the rails for three months.

The concert is suitable for those aged seven and over. Call the box office for tickets on 01773 853260.