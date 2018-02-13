Soul sensation Carrack comes to RCH

Multi-talented musician Paul Carrack is back on the road and makes his latest appearance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, February 17.

The Sheffield-born singer, songwriter and former frontman of Ace, Squeeze and Mike & The Mechanics is on tour again with his band.

With a back catalogue of hits to his name including How Long, Tempted and The Living Years, Paul’s uniquely soulful voice is a must for his millions of fans around the world.

His amazing songs have been performed by some of the biggest names in music including The Eagles, Diana Ross and Tom Jones and he is constantly in demand as a session keyboardist, having recorded and toured with Elton John, Van Morrison, Roger Waters and BB King, and most recently on Eric Clapton’s world tour.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Dean Northcott