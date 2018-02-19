Smash hit musical to be performed by Long Eaton Operatic Society

Long Eaton Operatic Society members return to the stage with a production of Whistle Down The Wind at Trent College in the town, running from April 10-14.

After the 2014 success of Jesus Christ Superstar, the award-winning society is bringing another Andrew Lloyd Webber musical to Trent College.

Based on the book and memorable Richard Attenborough film of the same name, this adaptation is set in 1950s Louisiana, USA.

Three children have lost their mother and they and their father are struggling with grief and poverty. One day, the children find a stranger injured and hiding in their run-down barn. 15-year-old Swallow seizes on the idea that he is Jesus and the rumour quickly spreads amongst the town’s children. Meanwhile, the adults are on the lookout for a convict on the run – could he be the man in the barn?

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s emotive score combines hauntingly beautiful love songs and explosive rock music with lyrics by acclaimed rock’n’roll songwriter Jim Steinman.

Songs include No Matter What, famously sung by Boyzone, The Vaults of Heaven and the title song.

They may say never work with children or animals, but director Kathryn McAuley is bravely taking on both in her directorial debut for the society. The show features 13 local children and shows how their innocence and trust contrasts against the cynicism of the adult world, in a story which is just as relevant today.

Shows start at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee from 2.30pm. Tickets are £12 stalls, £14 balcony and £10 concessions under 16s/OAPs. There is also a Tuesday and Wednesday special offer: £10 stalls and £12 balcony. Call the box office on 01332 874352 or buy online at www.longeatonoperatic.com.