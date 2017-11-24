Sheffield stars to rock Bearded Theory festival

Derbyshire’s Bearded Theory Spring Gathering music festival is quickly becoming a celebration of all things Sheffield.

Derbyshire’s Bearded Theory Spring Gathering music festival is quickly becoming a celebration of all things Sheffield.

Steel City favourites Milburn, Lucy Spraggan and Reverend and the Makers have already been confirmed for the festival at Catton Hall, near Burton upon Trent – and now The Everly Pregnant Brothers have been added to the bill.

A spokesman for the “power house of parody” ukulele band said: “The Brothers are pleased to announce that they will be playing Bearded Theory Festival on Sunday, May 27.”

The festival runs from Thursday to Sunday, May 24-27.

Acts already confirmed include Fun Lovin’ Criminals, The Coral, Sleeper, Sleaford Mods and The Jesus & Mary Chain.

For tickets, see beardedtheory.co.uk



MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Early-bird tickets for Sheffield festival

Sheffield’s Sherlocks delighted with Liam Gallagher support slot

Public Service announcement for Sheffield

Sleeper awake and set for Sheffield