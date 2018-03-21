Sheffield show for live favourites Black Honey

Black Honey are heading out on tour.
Fresh from an arena support slot with Royal Blood, Brighton four-piece Black Honey have announced their own headline tour.

Since the end of the arena tour – where they played to their biggest crowds to date – the quartet have been busy in the studio since the tour ended, putting the finishing touches to their debut album.

But never ones to sit still, they have now announced a return to the road with a six-stop run of headline dates across the UK, including a show at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Friday, May 11.

A spokesman said: “Black Honey are one of the UK’s notoriously good upcoming live bands, No doubt they will be showcasing some new music – these shows are not to be missed.”

Click here to buy tickets.