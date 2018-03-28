Sheffield show for Brooke Sharkey

London based singer-songwriter Brooke Sharkey was raised between France and England.

And since her return she has released two EPs and two full-length albums, One Dress and Wandering Heart.

The last two years have been massive for Brooke. A critically acclaimed new album in Wandering Heart, a record deal, the Guardian tipping her as one of their future 50 artists to watch, and a joint headline show in London with Blick Bassy which was voted second best gig of 2017.

But it was also a transformative period for Brooke’s music.

Just as she was about to tour her new album, she wrote a song called New Start, which later became New Star, that felt as though it came from a very different place.

This song was to be the beginning of a new creative period for Brooke, giving her the impetus to experiment with new sounds, and to return to performing solo in a more stripped back set up.

Her songs are uniquely personal and her new show is a chronicle of her journey over the past year.

Brooke plays The Greystones, Sheffield, on Wednesday, April 4 – see mygreystones.co.uk