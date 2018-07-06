Sheffield’s In Sulks to go out in style

“Young, raw, boisterous emotion in all its definitive glory” is promised when Sheffield’s In Sulks go out in style.

The “young upbeat indie-punky four-piece”, who have “developed a reputation for raucous live shows with their unique brand of energetic, alternative-indie rock” are calling it a day after Saturday’s show.

The band said: “It’s been an amazing journey and one we hope will live on through the songs we left behind for your listening pleasure. Join us on Saturday for one last night of indie magic with the boys.”

Debut single Peddlers was only released in November 2017, to the reception of a sold out hometown show, but the band are preparing for new horizons.

As well as the farewell show, they have announced Down The Line, “their final single as In Sulks” is being released this month, alongside “an LP comprised of every demo and track we released through the years”.

Originally scheduled for The Leadmill, the event on Saturday, July 7, has now been moved to Record Junkee. Tickets to show are available, priced from £6, from leadmill.co.uk