Sheffield date for hot properties Twisted Wheel

Twisted Wheel are following up a triumphant few months with a tour of the UK, calling in at The Plug in Sheffield on October 19.

It follows on from Twisted Wheel’s recent physical chart number 1 hit with the new EP Jonny Guitar, an almost sold-out Snakes & Ladders tour and successful support slots with Liam Gallagher.

The show will include favourites from previous albums, songs from the new EP and possibly a couple from the new album.

With a multitude of subtle influences for the more precise, Twisted Wheel’s real strength is in its ability to pound out genuine songs that activate your gut and your memory and swell audience hearts, the backbone of rock and roll.

Tickets are at www.skiddle.com or www.seetickets.com

Photo credit: Trust A Fox