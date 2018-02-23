See Sam and co in action for Guildhall gig

Recently nominated for Best Group at the Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018, Sam Kelly And The Lost Boys will be at the Guildhall Theatre in Derby on Saturday, March 3.

Having already recorded and produced more than ten acclaimed records, multiple live sessions and airplay on BBC Radio 2 and 3, and having his music featured on Sky Arts and Sky Sports, it’s hard to believe that 25-year-old Bristol based folk singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Sam Kelly has only been performing on the folk scene for five years.

With an at times hilarious mix of youthful exuberance and instrumental virtuosity, Sam Kelly and The Lost Boys breathe new life into traditional music, letting it rub shoulders with contemporary originals and even the occasional surprise rock cover, and have quickly become one of the most popular festival bands on the UK folk festival scene.

Expect to hear haunting harmonies, soaring tunes and melodies, ridiculous anecdotes and instrumental performances of the highest calibre, all lead by Sam´s expert vocals. Don’t miss out.

Call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk