Rumours of Fleetwood Mac go their own way in celebrating 50 years of the supergroup’s hits

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, are celebrating 50 years of the very best of Fleetwood Mac.

The band play at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, March 16, where their show will include a special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s legendary Peter Green era.

Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

Tickets range from £27.50-£32.50. Call 01298 72190 or book online


