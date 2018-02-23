Rising star Martin is heading for Vic Inn gig

Hotly-tipped Irish rockers Martin Rafferty And The Northern City Lights are playing at The Victoria Inn in Derby on March 21 as part of a tour to support their brand new single, The Way We Used To Be, out on March 23.

Taken from the Last Brigade mini-album, The Way We Used To Be was written by Martin as an apology to his girlfriend at the time, telling the story of them arguing, breaking up and getting back together again, and dealing with the frustration that anything he would ever do could not seemingly improve their relationship. The new single’s promo video features socialite (and star of Rich Kids Of Instagram) Lana Scolaro.

Martin Rafferty was born and raised on a housing estate in Armagh City where he listened endlessly to Bruce Springsteen, Oasis, Green Day, Foo Fighters and The Gaslight Anthem and dreamed of being a rock star.

Alongside his band The Northern City Lights, he has now taken a significant step towards making that dream a reality, creating quite a stir with the release of his debut mini-album. Having already fulfilled a dream by recording in the historic Studio 3 at London’s Abbey Road Studios, the debut was recorded at Manor Park Studio, Co. Antrim in conjunction with producer Neal Calderwood and tracks from the mini-album have already gained serious rotation on more than 200 US radio stations, been licensed by 20 major TV networks such as FOX, ESPN, E! Television, Discovery, National Geographic, NASCAR and Spike, and blasted out in big US sports arenas throughout the USA in 2017.

For more, see www.thevictoriainnderby.com