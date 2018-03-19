Review: Stone Broken reap what they sow

Getting feet on the music ladder is challenging at the best of times but Walsall gang Stone Broken are making a decent job of it as shown by their reasonable full, well received, Sheffield show.

With two supports, namely The Bad Flowers and Jared James Nichols, Walsall’s latest export kicked off with Heartbreak Away, Better and Stay All Night.

It’s good to see the new kids on the block as this tight foursome comprising Rich Moss guitar and vocals, Chris Davis guitar, Kieron Conroy on bass and one of the finest female drummers I’ve seen in a while Robyn Haycock, really did hit the boards running and as a band clicked into place well.

With their 2016 debut album All In Time and recently released second effort Ain’t Always Easy, Stone Broken have developed a strong collection of songs, many of which were cherry-picked for this tour.

Although production and lights were kept low to preserve costs that didn’t dampen the show and with some well-chosen speeches between songs punters felt part of the experience.

With a short but precise drum solo from Robyn, a couple more foot tappers, the song that first got the band attention, Not Your Enemy, closed the night on a high.

Having only just had Stone Broken on my radar, this Sheffield show has been a refreshing change as not once did frontman Rich Moss swear, none of the band had visible tattoos or had any anger issues.

They genuinely seemed grateful for what’s been achieved so far and collectively this British unit are working very hard to develop their career with more supports and festivals planned for 2018.

And that really is set in stone.