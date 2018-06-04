REVIEW: Live/Wire - Real Time Live fans salute you

I went to see AC/DC on the Ballbreaker Tour at Wembley Arena in 1996 and it was out of curiosity that I found myself at the Live/Wire show.

Live/Wire’s USP on the tribute circuit is that they have two lead singers, a ‘Bon Scott’ who even had a bit of an Aussie twang and a ‘Brian Johnson’ who spoke with a heavy Geordie accent covering both eras of AC/DC. Both Dave and Podge sounded just like Scott and Johnson respectively.

The set was just over two hours in length and splitting the Scott/Johnson eras worked much better than I thought it would. The ‘Angus Young’ was superb, Simon is really tall (unlike Angus who is about 5ft 2ins), was note perfect, got the school uniform and the famous Chuck Berry inspired duck walk exactly - he had Young down to a fine art.

Dan (Malcolm Young - rhythm guitar), Paul (Cliff Williams - bass guitar) and Eddie (Phil Rudd/Chris Slade – drums) did a great job of replicating the AC/DC rhythm section.

The highlights of the show included Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Sin City, TNT, Touch Too Much, Hells Bells, Hard As A Rock, Back In

Black, War Machine which saw ‘Angus’ doing his striptease and mooning at the crowd, revealing a pair of Union flag boxer shorts and Thunderstruck (complete with taped thunder and lightning sound effects).

The encore saw the return of ‘Bon’; and a cracking version of Highway To Hell followed by ‘Johnson’; and the show closer For Those About To Rock (We Salute

You) – the only way to end am AC/DC show complete with firing cannon sound effects.

I take my hat off to these guys for the meticulous research and attention to detail that has gone into putting this tribute show together (there are some great in-jokes, but that would be telling!).

I will certainly go and see Live/Wire again in the future.