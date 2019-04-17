Relight your fire at The Take That Experience shows in Derbyshire

If you''ve been unable to catch Take That in Sheffield this week then a tribute band will help relight your fire.

The Take That Experience show gives you the very latest Take That favourites as well as all the classic songs including Back For Good, Could It Be Magic, Shine, Rule The World, Greatest Day and The Flood.

You can catch them at Buxton Opera House on Thursday, April 18, and at the Winding Wheel in Chesterfield on May 10, 2019.

Tickets for the Buxton show cost £23.50. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

Tickets for Chesterfield cost £22.70. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.