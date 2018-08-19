Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan gives his weekly verdict on some of the new music releases.

Gryphon - Raindances -The Transatlantic Recordings 1973-1975 (Esoteric/Cherry Red). This inventive outfit’s unique sound attracted a good deal of media attention during their creative heyday in the early 70s as they employed arcane instruments such as the Crumhorn and Bassoon to deliver their unique fusion of Renaissance and Medieval music and traditional English folk, although their later offerings were much more firmly rooted in orthodox prog-rock. This splendid re-issue brings together the complete contents of the four albums that Gryphon recorded for the Transatlantic label during this period, serving up a veritable feast of expertly crafted and highly original music-making in the process.

Hannah Rarity - Neath the Gloaming Star (Self released). Award-winning young Scottish folkie Hannah Rarity makes her solo debut with a deeply affecting collection whose consistently compelling contents explore the emotive themes of love, loss, hardship and longing with a grace and maturity far in excess of her relatively tender years. Hannah’s open hearted and eclectic approach to the music that she loves is reflected in her choice of subject matter here as she breathes new life into a carefully chosen assortment of traditional classics, self-penned songs and covers of contemporary gems such as Andy M.Stewart’s Where Are You Tonight and Davy Steele’s poignant Rose O’Summerlee.

Jeremiah Johnson - Straitjacket (Ruf Records). Jeremiah Johnson’s eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s critically acclaimed Blues Heart Attack finds the talented singer and guitarist joining forces with fellow St.Louis native Mike Zito to create a package which blends personal reflection, inspired musicianship and acute social comment in near perfect proportions. Johnson himself describes the contents of Straitjacket as “original American rock’n’blues with southern-fried soul,” as he injects some refreshing passion and immediacy into gems such as 9th and Russell, Keep On Sailing and a fiery revamp of Ten Years After’s Rock & Roll Music To The World.

Driven By Rock (Union Square). This expansive five-CD set ranges far and wide in its choice of material, drawing on classic archive recordings from the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Free, Joe Walsh and The Velvet Underground to name but a few. Gloriously random collections such as this can also fulfil a very useful function by introducing mainstream rock fans to the work of a whole host of relatively obscure outfits whose work they may never have come across in the past, and the good people at Union Square should be congratulated for their choice of material here.