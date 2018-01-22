Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan reviews some of the latest music releases.

Blue Rose Code - The Water of Leith (Navigator Records). This fine collection is the brainchild of Scottish singer-songwriter Ross Wilson, whose eclectic approach to his craft has prompted favourable comparisons with luminaries such as John Martyn, Van Morrison and Tom Waits in the past. Wilson’s fascinating melange of folk, jazz, soul and pop influences informs a splendidly tuneful package whose subtle charms continue to unfold with repeated listenings. Acclaimed Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes chips in to excellent effect on the evocative Passing Places and Sandaig, with the benign influence of Tom Waits emerging at its most beguiling on the cool, jazzy Nashville Blue.

John Hackett Band - We Are Not Alone (Esoteric/Cherry Red). The multi-talented Mr.Hackett is probably best known for his flute wielding exploits with brother Steve during the late 70s and early 80s but he’s now firmly established as a band leader in his own right, and We Are Not Alone serves up a veritable feast of free flowing prog rock for your listening pleasure. The two-CD set is divided equally between live and studio recordings, with classical guitarist Nick Fletcher’s contributions also deserving a mention in dispatches as Hackett and his gifted cohorts unveil freshly minted gems such as Take Control, Never Gonna Make A Dime and the instrumental Blue Skies of Marazion.

Dreamboats & Petticoats - The Diamond Edition (Universal Music On Demand). This gloriously random assortment of hits from the 50s and 60s extends over four CDs and boasts contributions from such unlikely bedfellows as The Yardbirds, Patsy Cline, Fats Domino and the menacing Link Wray of Rumble fame to name but a few. Previous releases in this series have demonstrated that there will always be a large and receptive audience for these infectious exercises in musical nostalgia and The Diamond Edition is unlikely to be an exception to the rule.

Sandro Ivo Bartoli - J.S.Bach: Preludes, Fantasias and Minuets (Solaire Records). Italian pianist Bartoli’s new Solaire recital focusses attention on a generous selection of works from the voluminous Bach archives, thoughtfully assembled and joyously performed on a modern Steinway piano.The recording quality is uniformly excellent throughout as Bartoli tackles several fairly obscure Bach miniatures alongside the composer’s Prelude, Fugue & Allegro, BWV998 and Chromatic Fantasia & Fugue in D minor, BWV903.