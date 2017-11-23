Public Service announcement for Sheffield

Following the release of their critically-acclaimed album Every Valley and a sold-out UK-wide tour, Public Service Broadcasting have announce a series of dates for their spring 2018 UK tour – including a show in Sheffield.

The London-based trio – J. Willgoose Esq, Wrigglesworth and JF Abraham – are renowned for the extraordinary production values of their live shows and fans can expect nothing less when they perform at Sheffield’s O2 Academy in April,

The tour follows the release of the band’s third studio album earlier this year, their first top-10 hit.

Every Valley was recorded in former South Wales valley industrial town of Ebbw Vale and chronicles the rise and devastating fall of the Welsh mining industry – and reached number four in the charts,

PSB’s debut album, 2013’s Inform-Educate-Entertain, reached number 21, with 2015 follow-up The Race for Space reaching number 11.

A spokesman said: “PSB’s live shows aim to fashion a narrative for the dispossessed voices of our history, taking us from the blackest deeps of the Welsh coal mines through the farthest reaches of space in one bound.”

PSB play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, April 17. Tickets, priced from £26, are now on sale from publicservicebroadcasting.net