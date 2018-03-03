Phil Beer cheer for fans in Chesterfield

Phil Beer. Photo by Rex Preston.
Phil Beer. Photo by Rex Preston.
Respected guitarist Phil Beer is bringing his String Theory tour to Chesterfield.

He is playing at Chesterfield Library on March 9 where he will deliver rich vocals and flawless musicianship across a range of stringed instruments (slide, Spanish and tenor guitar, mandocello, viola, mandolin and South American Cuatro).

One half of award-winning folk and roots powerhouse Show of Hands, Phil will also play some of the duo’s classics and deliver his signature interpretation of much-loved folk and rock songs alongside a welath of new material.

Phil said: “2017 was such a busy year with the Albert Hall show, festivals and band tours. This year I’m looking forward to something a bit different. There’s something about a solo tour which makes me feel really connected with the audience. I’m also planning the release of a very special 8-disc boxset and am looking forward to sharing new material from that.”

Following the tour, Phil will be focusing on ‘Folkboat’: a project which brilliantly combines his two greatest passions – music and sailing. Then in September he’ll return to the stage as Show of Hands prepare for a busy autumn.

Tickets to see Phil Beer at Chesterfield Library cost £15. To book, go to www.chesterfieldfolkclub.org/ticket-list.php