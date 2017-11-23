Music and magic in Darley Dale event

A Christmas concert of magic and music will take place on Friday, December 1, in St Helen’s Church, Darley Dale, at 7.30pm.

Belper Band will provide some festive music and Jean and Clive Moore, two internationally famed magicians, will give fascinating show of magic.

This will be a great way to start the Christmas season for all the family.

Tickets are only £5 and are available from Cromford News, Cromford Post Office, from 01773 826433 and can also be purchased on the door on the evening.

All the proceeds from this event will be donated to Rainbows Childrens Hospice and the Derwent Valley Donkey Sanctuary of Cromford.