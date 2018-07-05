Line-up confirmed for this year’s Derby Folk Festival

Folk fans from across the area are in for a feast of music later this year in Derby.

The complete line-up for the 12th Derby Folk festival, taking place from October 4-7 at venues in the city centre, has now been confirmed. It is jointly produced by Derby City Council’s Derby LIVE and Derbyshire-based PR Promotions.

Two of this year’s headline acts - Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, and Sam Kelly and the Lost Boys (both pictured)- were nominated for Best Group in this year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk awards.

For the first time, the festival has been expanded to become a four-day event. Derby LIVE and PR Promotions have extended the festival after deciding they could not fit all the fantastic acts into three days. As well as the full weekend, there will now be a great evening concert on Thursday, October 4.

Kicking the evening off, and setting the mood for the night will be Zulu Tradition. Then Gary Stewart’s Graceland (Gary Stewart Band/Hope and Social) bring together a spectacular group of musicians to recreate Paul Simon’s landmark album in all its glory.

Full price tickets are £16 for this additional evening concert. For those who have already bought a Weekend Ticket, they will be able to add this extra night for just £10.

The latest acts to be confirmed are: festival regulars the Melrose Quartet, joined by a few special friends for a fabulous one-off concert Sheffield Made; Louise Jordan performing her show No Petticoats Here; The Willows blur the boundaries between contemporary song and folk traditions on either side of the Atlantic; vocal trio Lady Maisery.

Events will run in the City Marquee on the Market Place, in the Guildhall Theatre, The Old Bell Hotel and Derby Cathedral throughout the weekend. As well as ticketed concerts and events, there will be dance displays throughout the streets and free music performances during Saturday and Sunday as part of the ever-expanding fringe.

With the whole festival programme taking place in and around the city, it is perfectly placed for those arriving by either bus or train. Festival tickets are still available and can be purchased through the Derby LIVE Box Office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk they can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, Derby, DE1 3AH.

Tickets for the whole weekend are £90 (adult), £50 (students) and £20 (under 16s) and are on sale now. The full festival line-up is available at derbyfolkfestival.co.uk.

Photo credit for Eliza Carthy picture: Steve Gullick