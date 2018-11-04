Led Zep tribute aces return to Flowerpot

Fred Zeppelin return to the area when their Led Zeppelin tribute show comes to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, November 9.

One of the most popular tribute bands to play at the Flowerpot, during their time together Fred Zep have had the honour of Led Zeppelin’s frontman Robert Plant attending three of their gigs and John Bonham’s son Jason even jammed with them on stage.

These things the band are very proud of. It must surely also be the best recommendation any band could receive, and also assure any Led Zeppelin fans apprehensive about seeing The Fredz.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk