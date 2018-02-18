Leading ceilidh band steams into Derby for Guildhall gig

Catch a gig from Steamchicken at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Friday, February 23, from 8pm.

The album Look Both Ways was a sharp turn left for one of the country’s leading ceilidh bands. A conflation of British and Greek folk forms, musical theatre, jazz and soul, it astonished critics and delighted audiences, with a sell-out tour in March and appearances at the Boomtown, Stainsby, Warwick and Sidmouth festivals.

They return to live performance in 2018 and bring a beguiling show to theatres, arts centres, jazz clubs and pub venues throughout England, in their first major tour. You can look forward to a cornucopia of instrumental virtuosity, a tight rhythm section, four horns and the unique vocal style that Amy Kakoura brings.

Tickets are £10.75. Call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/steamchicken

Photo credit: Elly Lucas