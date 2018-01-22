Keep it Cash keep the music of Johnny Cash alive

Tribute band Keep it Cash will tip their hat to the musical genius of Johnny Cash when they play in Derbyshire.

The group will add to a growing army of fans with a performance at The Flowerpot, Derby, on January 26,

Keep it Cash have a string of credits including performing at theatres across Europe and working for 20th Century Fox, the National Trust and the BBC.

The band's repertoire includes music from Cash’s gospel beginnings, to the full band sound and finally into the critically acclaimed and ground breaking American recordings.

Admission to the gig is £10. Tickets available from The Flowerpot or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk