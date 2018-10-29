‘Jimi Hendrix special’ set to celebrate star’s Chesterfield show

Music lover of Chesterfield in the swingin' sixties are being given the chance to get their hands on exclusive books that will never be on sale in the shops.

Two strictly limited editions of the forthcoming ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1960s Chesterfield’ have gone on sale early – one that celebrates the gig by the one and only Jimi Hendrix and another that remembers the iconic Victoria Ballroom which was a staple of entertainment in the era.

The books are only on sale via: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/lifting-the-lid-on-1960s-chesterfield

Each one is individually numbered and signed by the author and the books are only on sale until 7pm on Tuesday, November 6th.

The ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1960s Chesterfield’ has been written by Pete Dodd – former Derbyshire Times journalist and founder member of the Thompson Twins.

The era saw Chesterfield hosting gigs by artists that went on to conquer the world. Everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Pink Floyd played landmark shows in the town.

The albums and singles of day could be found at Hudsons and Some Kinda Mushroom and entertainment was provided by venues spanning the ABC to the Carlton Club.

Neil Anderson, who is publishing the book, said: “The 1960s were a truly buoyant era for Chesterfield. So many bands played here that went on to massive things.”

The ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1960s Chesterfield’ goes on sale in the shops on Friday, November 23rd.

More information from www.dirtystopouts.com

The book follows local best sellers the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield’ and the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1970s Chesterfield’.