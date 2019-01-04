How this incredible music video was filmed in a kitchen - with a budget of zero

Songsmith Chris Rushton has received compliments from around the world for his YouTube music video.

But viewers of the highly professional-looking recording have no idea it was produced in his mother’s kitchen - for FREE.

Now, the 33-year-old has revealed how he shot the ingenious footage - with just a few old duvets, some pieces of wood and by drafting in the help of friends and family.

Chris said: “I had the idea of constructing a padded cell in which to shoot the video and started by hunting out some old bits of wood from my dad’s garage.

“I managed to fashion them into an open-ended frame and then stapled duvets over them so that it looked like the inside of a cell.

“From there I managed to fashion a strait jacket out of an old jumper and some bandages and roped in friends and family as the extras.

“The overall effect with some appropriate lighting came across better than I could have imagined and it’s had a bit of attention on YouTube.”

The video for his song entitled Enemies and Friends - has seen Chris receive views from as far afield as Australia and Canada.

He continued: “Most people that have see it have no idea how it was filmed and when I tell them they love the idea.

“I just want people to know that they don’t have to have a budget of thousands to produce something that stands out as a video for their music.

“There are ways and means of filming things - especially these days with the availability of technology - in ways that can present your work in a professional way, even if if you have no money at all. So my advice for the New Year is get out there and do it!”

To subscribe to the You Tube channel visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUYM

To purchase the album visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/luna-lopus/529272260 or https://www.amazon.com/Luna-Lopus-Explicit/dp/B0080JO9FU