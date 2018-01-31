Hometown gig and new EP for talented trio Paytron Saint

Belper-based band Paytron Saint will be marking the release of their new self-titled EP with a hometown gig on Saturday, February 3.

You can see the three-piece band - made up of brothers Nick Glyn-Davies (vocals and guitars) and Joel Glyn-Davies (drums and vocals) plus Dean Lloyd (bass) - at The George and Dragon in the town.

They will be playing there as part of Live Music Lock-Up, alongside Moon Bullet.

Formed last year, Paytron Saint make real tunes that stick in your head. These three Belper lads bring big drums, big guitars and soulful vocals to every song.

These three talented musicians will be making a real holy racket in 2018. If you love big fuzzy guitars in the style of Nirvana or Black Sabbath, and tunes you can sing along to a la Weezer or Jeff Buckley then check them out.

The new EP features four self recorded tracks which can be downloaded for free from https://paytronsaint.bandcamp.com/releases

For more on Paytron Saint, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/paytronsaint/ and https://paytronsaint.bandcamp.com/releases