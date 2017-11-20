Holly hits at Guildhall Theatre

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers once again herald the Yuletide festivities with Holly at Christmas.

The show is now as traditional as mulled wine and mince pies. Holly’s hits, other contemporary classics and some Christmas crackers are all wrapped up in a fast, furious and funny feast of entertainment to make the perfect gift for all the family.

The band will be performing at the Guildhall Theatre in Derby on Friday, November 24, at 7:30pm, with tickets priced at £19.50. Concessions are available.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.

Photo: Ole Hansen