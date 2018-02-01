Hits galore when Magic of Motown comes to Derby Arena later this year

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the Magic of Motown show steams into Derby later this year.

This concert, presented with Entertainers Ltd, will be staged at Derby Arena on Friday, June 29.

The show has been seen by over one million people all over the world and was performed for the Royal Variety Show in 2016.

The audience will be dancing in the aisles to 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience. Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more are sensationally recreated by a talented cast and band.

This spectacular concert takes them on a musical journey through all their favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave, I’m Coming Out, Loco In Acapulco plus many more.

Tickets are priced from £29. Call the box office on 01332 255800, or pick seats online at derbylive.co.uk