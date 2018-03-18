Hits galore when Magic of Motown comes to Derby Arena

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into Derby Arena on June 29.

This breathtaking show has been seen by over one million people all over the world and was performed for the Royal Variety Show in 2016.

The audience will be dancing in the aisles to 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more are sensationally recreated by a talented cast and band.

The audience will ‘Reach Out for the Magic of Motown’, as this spectacular concert takes them on a musical journey through all their favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave, I’m Coming Out, Loco In Acapulco plus many more.

The Magic of Motown will be on stage at Derby Arena from 8pm on Friday, June 29. Tickets are priced from £29. Tickets are available by calling the Sales and Information Centre on 01332 255800, pick seats online at derbylive.co.uk, or book in person at the Assembly Rooms, Market Place, Derby. Please be aware that while this is a reserved seat show, patrons may stand during the performance.