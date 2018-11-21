Hits galore when George Michael tribute show comes to Winding Wheel next year

Faith - The George Michael Legacy is coming to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Friday, March 1.

The top tribute show returns with a brand-new production. A stunning celebration remembering one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time, this energetic, vibrant musical journey brings to life 35 years of hits from the late, great George Michael’s glittering career.

This new feelgood show will have you dancing in the aisles for the biggest party night of the year.

Performing all the hits from Freedom! ‘90 to Club Tropicana, Outside to Careless Whisper, the beautiful I Knew You Were Waiting and the show stopping Somebody To Love, the music is all brought to life by the fantastic cast and sensational live band.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, you can call the box office on 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk