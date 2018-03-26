Hits galore in GNR tribute show

Guns 2 Roses will perform their tribute to Guns ‘n’ Roses at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, March 30.

Guns 2 Roses have been playing together since 2002. These guys are approved by various members of Guns N Roses and they even have the original GNR drummer Steven Adler playing with them from time to time.

They have played to thousands throughout the UK, Europe and USA and this year will be playing the Matthew Street Festival in Liverpool in front of 20.000 people. Hailing from London these guys have played the same London clubs and venues that GNR did in the 80s from the Marquee Club to the Mean Fiddler and Hard Rock Cafe in Hyde Park.

Totally focused on not only cloning the sound of GNR better than the rest, Guns 2 Roses are also mirror images to Axl and the boys, with stage performances down to the last detail.

Playing many songs from Appetite For Destruction, GNR Lies and Use Your Illusion I and II and even the Spaghetti Incident? Guns 2 Roses sometimes even throw in the songs that GNR did live that never made it to an album to keep with the GNR spirit.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk