Prepare to experience one of Europe’s top 80s concert shows, featuring 35 chart topping pop icons authentically recreated with live band and awesome dancers.

80s Mania is at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, January 13, from 7.30pm.

Whether you’re young, young-at-heart or old enough to know better, 80s Mania is the perfect party night out.

For more, call the box office on 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk