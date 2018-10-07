Good Companions step out at Derby Theatre to perform top musical Guys And Dolls

Good Companions Stage Society will return to the stage for a production of the sparkling musical Guy And Dolls next month.

It can be seen at Derby Theatre from November 6-10.

Guys and Dolls regularly features in polls for the top ten musicals of all time - and with good reason. It is packed with great characters and memorable songs, written by Frank Loesser.

Upon Guys and Dolls’ release on Broadway, it won five Tony awards including the Best Musical, with the ‘92 revival taking home a further four Tony awards. In 1955, it became the motion picture that most are familiar with, starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra, and it picked up the best motion picture award at the Golden Globes.

Nathan Detroit needs a small fortune to keep his “oldest established permanent floating crap game” going, however he’s running out of luck and time. When Nathan makes a bet with high-roller Sky Masterson, his problems appear to be solved when he strikes the (rigged) bet of taking a certain doll to Havana. That ‘doll’ is uptight Evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown of the New York Save-a-Soul mission.

Guys and Dolls takes us from bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana, to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a guy will go, when he truly falls in love with a doll.

Based on Damon Runyon’s famous tales of small-time hoods and showgirls, Guys and Dolls is filled with some of the most wonderful showtunes ever written, including Luck Be a Lady, I’ve Never Been in Love Before, and the irrepressible anthem Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.

So, put on your spats and don your fedora to see the Good Companions revive an American classic.

Tickets are £17, available online from www.derbytheatre.co.uk or by calling 01332 593939.