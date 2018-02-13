Gig on home turf for Matt’s new band

Raucous balladeering, indie rock’n’roll and a Motown spirit are the order of the day as Matt McGuinness and the MLC play an intimate homecoming concert in the Derby Cathedral retrochoir on February 24.

The gig comes hot on the heels of the recent release of their debut EP The House of the Dearly Beloved.

The five-piece East Midlands indie rock’n’roll outfit are warming up for the festival season with gigs in Derby and at the Hebden Bridge Trades Club and will end the year aiming for a 2019 release of their debut album.

Following the demise of Karl and the Marx Brothers, Matt’s musical direction heads back to the 1950s while lyrically addressing present-day political shenanigans with romantic balladeering and dry laments.

Support on the night comes from David Chabeaux and doors open at 8pm.

Tickets are £8 from www.derbylive.co.uk