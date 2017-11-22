GIG GUIDE: Bands playing in the area over the next few days

Friday, November 24

Dire Beasties. Acoustic duo. The Old Black Swan, Crich.

Sunjay. The Queens Head, Belper. Support from Robyn Johnson.

Wonk Unit. The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby.

Alex Taylor. The Boat, Cromford.

Charlie Healy. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

DFacto. Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

BIN 53-4. The New Inn , Market Place, Buxton.

Kings Ov Leon. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Groundhog Days. The Holme Hall Inn.

Saturday, November 25

Andy White. The Queens Head, Belper

Pint of Mild. Windmill Inn, Heage

Dark Lightning. The Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross

Fuzzy Felt World. The Eagle, Buxton

The Black Thunder Revue, Tailbird Records, Chesterfield.

Follow You Home. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Richard Strange. The Old Nail Shed, Campbell Street, Belper.

Samantha Fish. The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby.

Stan Tracey Legacy Octet, Guildhall Theatre, Derby.

Paul Tabor - Human Jukebox. The Boat, Cromford.

The 80s Disco Party Night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Matlock Bath Soul Bash 2017. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Platinum. Brimington Social Club.

The Wayward Brothers – Acoustic rock. Beatles to the Kinks, Killers to Kiss. The Tupton Tap, Old Tupton.

Medusa. The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.

Karen Kristian. Hilltop WMC and Institute. Bolsover.

Motown Mikey. Live from 9pm, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Outside The Box. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Groundhog Days. The Shoulder Of Mutton, Hasland.

Ben Ross. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Sunday, November 26

Sunday Session with The Garderobes. . The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Ash Wilson Band, Clowne Rock and Blues Club.

Dark Lightning. Miners Welfare Social Club, Renishaw.

Open Mic with Chris Paul and Russ Dennett. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, November 29

Jam Night with The Waiters. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

The Flow. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Thursday, November 30

Alex Spacie’s Open Mic/Jam Night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.