Thursday, March 22

Alex Spacie’s open mic/jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Flint, Moore & Byrne. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

Ollie Holroyd. The Last Post, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.

Friday, March 23

The Kast off Kinks. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Towards The Sun, supported by Alternative Night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

DFacto. The Tipsy Toad, Bakewell Road, Matlock.

Ffunction. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Kays. Acoustic sister duo playing a wide range of covers from Fleetwood Mac to KT Tunstall. Stanley’s Alehouse, Matlock.

Andy Taylor. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Toasted Frog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Martin Gallimore. The Last Post, Derby.

Chelsea Radford. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Thomas Marx. Clowne & District Liberal Club, North Road, Clowne.

Fuzzy Felt World. The New Inn, Buxton.

The Modest. Kilburn SC, Kilburn.

Saturday, March 24

The Traitors. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Natterjacks. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Groundhog Days. Crown and Anchor, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Vyndictive. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Steve Nimmo Trio. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Nick Ford Trio. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Marc Bolton. Brimington Social Club.

The Franchise. Covers band playing Bowie, Springsteen and Dylan. The Tupton Tap, Tupton, near Clay Cross.

The Persuaders. Hits of the Seventies. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

FireWire. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Amy Thomas. Alfreton Twon Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Thee Deadtime Philharmonic. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Connie Bolton. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Michael C. Langton. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

The Guv’nor. The Jokers (Selston WM Club), Recreation Street, Selston.

Martin Jackson. The Last Post, Derby.

Sam Tanner. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Jay Danielle. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Hall Street, Alfreton.

Ashley King. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Fuzzy Felt World. Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Ricky & The Retros. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Louise Lefervre. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Sunday, March 25

Amy & Toby host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

The Pitmen Poets. County Hall, Matlock.

Tony Lee. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Acoustic Union. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Monday, March 26

Midnight Specials. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, March 27

Jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, March 28

The Badlands. Country recording artists. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

O.J. Reynolds. Country ‘n’ Western night. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club, Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield.