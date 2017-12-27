Friday, December 29

Nickleback’d. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. The Sun Inn, Chesterfield.

Nutty Boys. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Ffunktion. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Firecracker Vida. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Steve Fulsham Band. Clowne Community Centre.

Acoustica. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Too Rex. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saturday, December 30

Jean Genie. Tribute to David Bowie. Real Time Live, Chesterfield

Dark Lightning. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Jonathan Redfearn. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Amy Carnell. Brimington Social Club.

Lefty Chris. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Martin Gregory. Alfreton Town supporters club, North Street, Alfreton.

My Mate Kate. Boundary Inn, South Normanton.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cobbles, Chapel en le Frith.

Bon Jovi Forever. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Aaron - Memories of Elvis. Spondon LIberal Club, Derby.

Sunday, December 31

The Shoals and The Sound Thieves. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

ziPt. The Market, Chesterfield.

The Dog’s B**x. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Blue Bell, Bolsover.

DFacto. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Pet Shop Boys Tribute and Electric 80s. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Virtue. Brimington Social Club.

Vikki Rosina. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Tomkatz and vocalist Stevie Jaye. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

Lisa Monroe. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

No Way Back. Nag’s Head, Belper.

L’il Rooster. Hollybush, Makeney, Belper.

Brothers in Soul. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Eagle, Buxton.

Straight Bends and 2 Man Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Mr Botanical. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

Siggy & Shogun. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Monday, January 1

Brotherhood. Boundary Inn, South Normanton.

Dark Lightning. New Plough, Ollerton, 4pm.

Tuesday, January 2

Harris Nixon’s jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.