Get your tickets soon for outdoor Queen tribute concert at cricket ground

Stars from the smash hit musical We Will Rock You will come together to perform a dazzling outdoor concert of Queen’s sensational music at The Pattonair County Ground in Derby on Saturday, August 24.

A collection of performers from London’s West End come together to present a tribute to one of the world’s great rock bands.

Featuring dozens of hits from the back catalogue, this is a concert evening no Queen fan should miss.

Chief executive Ryan Duckett said: “We are delighted to bring another music event to the Pattonair County Ground this summer.

“After the success of last year’s Evening of ABBA, performed by stars of the smash hit musical Mamma Mia, we were keen to host a similar event this summer.

“We Will Rock You has been a huge success in the West End and after the popularity of the film Bohemian Rhapsody, we are expecting another sell-out event.”

Tickets for An Evening of Queen start from just £24 and are on sale now via derbyshireccc.com, reception at The Pattonair County Ground or by calling 01332 388 101.

Only a limited number of tickets are available for this special event.