Get in on the act with Belper Musical Theatre’s latest production

Belper Musical Theatre’s two-week production of the musical Sister Act moves this week to Belper Community Theatre, where it can be seen from February 21-24.

Sister Act is a feel-good musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film. Featuring an original and infectious score by Tony and multi-Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, The Little Mermaid and Enchanted) this is guaranteed to be one show that will have you singing along and grooving in the aisles.

The show is a hilarious and heart-warming tribute to the universal power of friendship, with wise-cracking diva Deloris Van Cartier using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the failing church choir – while in witness protection disguised as a nun.

Directed by Becky Pearcy, under the musical direction of Dave Adey and choreographed by Becky Pearcy and Fiona Carratu, the talented local cast have been working hard for several months to perfect this funny and funky musical.

Tickets for the Belper show can be booked online via www.belpermusicaltheatre.co.uk or by phoning 01773 856190.