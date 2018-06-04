Folk power trio to play Sheffield venue

The East Pointers will headline a gig at the Greystones in Sheffield on June 21.

The East Pointers are made up of fiddler/singer Tim Chaisson, banjoist Koady Chaisson and guitarist Jake Charron, whose blistering live shows and palpable authenticity make their instrumental tunes practically cartwheel and infuses their lyric-driven songs with poignancy and grace.

The folk power trio who mix dynamic transatlantic Celtic sounds with three part-harmonies have been collecting accolades since the release of their debut album Secret Victory including, a 2017 Juno Award for Traditional Roots Album of the Year as well as a 2016 Canadian Folk Music Award for Ensemble of the Year.