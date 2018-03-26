Folk favourites heading for Holloway

The Wilson Family will perform their Wall of Sound show on Saturday, April 21, at Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, from 7.30pm.

The powerful, vocal harmony of The Wilson Family of Billingham, Teesside has rung out in folk clubs and festivals continuously for the last 40-plus years. The brothers sing traditional and traditionally-orientated songs, with deep understanding, joy and good humour.

They shared a close friendship with Peter Bellamy and cite him as a major influence, along with The Copper Family, Fred Jordan, The Young Tradition, The Watersons, Johnny Collins and Jim Mageean, amongst many others.

Their admirers are many, both in the UK and overseas, as they continue to impress with their dynamic live performances and their versatility.

They have also performed in a number of sell out shows in another of the UK’s premier music venues.

In spite of all this, they remain totally committed to their love of traditional folk song. They have run a weekly folk club for over 40 years, and continue to do so, as well as regularly performing at folk clubs and festivals up and down the country.

Also performing will be The Heartless Tarts, three lasses from the Derbyshire Dales have gained a great deal of praise over the last few years for their very accomplished performances, in two and three-part harmony.

Photo by Denis Dunning